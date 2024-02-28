Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

