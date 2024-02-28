Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.