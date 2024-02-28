Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $222.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $222.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

