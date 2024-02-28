Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,313,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,213.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,195.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,135.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

