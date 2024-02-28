Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 308.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $352.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $357.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

