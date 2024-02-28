Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,276.03 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,336.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,227.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,046.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

