Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.