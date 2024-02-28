Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,679,000 after buying an additional 2,781,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

TFC opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

