OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.90. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

