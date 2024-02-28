Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $250.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $64.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $233,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Orange County Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $35,878.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

