Origin Materials (ORGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials Trading Up 18.2 %

ORGN stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 410,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 72,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

