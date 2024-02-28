Origin Materials (ORGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials Trading Up 18.2 %
ORGN stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 12.45.
Insider Activity at Origin Materials
In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.