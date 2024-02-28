Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

