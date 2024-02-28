Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNNGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.8 %
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
