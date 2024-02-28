Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.69.

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

