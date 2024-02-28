Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $99,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 5,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,046. The company has a market cap of $200.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

