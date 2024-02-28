Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 304 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,277,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

