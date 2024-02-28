Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 34 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 90,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 153.1% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

ULTA stock opened at $561.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $562.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

