Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,211 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

BXP opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.