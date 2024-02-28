Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

