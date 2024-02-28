PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

FYBR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.22. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

