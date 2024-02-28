PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.