Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Monday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

