Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

