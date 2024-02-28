Perficient’s (PRFT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Perficient stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 67,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. Perficient has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Perficient by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,949 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

