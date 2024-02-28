Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perrigo traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 2013578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

