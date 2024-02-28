Peter J. Kelly Buys 10,000 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OPENLANE Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
