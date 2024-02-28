PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.96 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 78,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 57,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of C$432.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

