Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 3.3 %

PPC stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

