Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 931,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 282,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 247,538 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,235.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

