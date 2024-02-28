Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.
Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance
NYSE:PNW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 931,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 282,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 247,538 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,235.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.