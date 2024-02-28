Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.71.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.