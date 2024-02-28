Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XNCR

Xencor Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Xencor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.