Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Position Increased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.31% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $979.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 473.68%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.