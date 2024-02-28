Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

PIF stock opened at C$12.14 on Wednesday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.48.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

See Also

