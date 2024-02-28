Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.