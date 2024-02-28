PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in PPL by 7.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 589,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

