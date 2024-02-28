PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$25.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSK. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Also, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,045.00. Insiders acquired a total of 19,550 shares of company stock valued at $461,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$19.55 and a 1-year high of C$26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

