Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

