Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,949 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

