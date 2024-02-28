Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.78.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $413.15 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $414.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.86 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

