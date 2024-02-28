Private Advisory Group LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

