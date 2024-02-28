Private Advisory Group LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,801 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

