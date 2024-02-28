Private Advisory Group LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 319.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

