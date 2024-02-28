Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,053,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $292.41.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

