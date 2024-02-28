Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 845 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $156.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average of $144.29.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.