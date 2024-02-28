Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,303,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Saia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $570.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.13 and a 200-day moving average of $431.68. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

