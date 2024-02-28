Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.