Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of LW opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
