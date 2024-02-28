ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
ProAssurance Stock Performance
NYSE:PRA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.25. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProAssurance
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProAssurance
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.