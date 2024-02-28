ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.25. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

