PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,533. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

