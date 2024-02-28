Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,809. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.